Arrest made in hate crime attacks on Westlake transgender woman, LAPD says; 2 suspects at large

The victim tells Eyewitness News she thought they were going to kill her in the sixth attack on Saturday night, but the gun didn't go off.

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection with a series of hate crime attacks on a transgender woman in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

Two other suspects in the case remain at large, said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, who announced the arrest. The name of the person in custody, who was apprehended on May 27, was not immediately released.

McDonnell said the Los Angeles Police Department on April 8 opened the investigation into the attacks, which victimized a a transgender woman who owns and resides above a small business on Sixth Street.

"Over the span of five separate incidents ranging from an attempted sexual assault and aggravated assaults to a robbery with a firearm, she has been repeatedly victimized by, we believe, the same group of suspects," the chief said. "These attacks have included verbal slurs, physical violence with weapons, and most recently on May 31st an attempted shooting during a robbery in which $30,000 was taken from her residence."

On Monday, the victim told Eyewitness News that she thought the assailants were going to kill her in the attack on Saturday night, but the gun didn't go off.

Detectives released photos show the men accused of targeting 61-year-old Sabrina de la Peña.

The attacks began in April when one of the men allegedly sexually assaulted de la Peña, discovered she was transgender, and then threatened to kill her.

Surveillance video shows the men dragging de la Peña out of her store and brutally beating her with a skateboard.

On Saturday night, she said, the same men returned to her store, but this time, with a gun.

"I gave up and I said, 'It's over,' but the gun didn't go off, he shot it twice, twice," de la Peña said in Spanish. "And the other one was already in my room, I think, taking the money."

De la Peña said she was struck more than 40 times, and her attackers got away with $30,000 in cash from her store that she needed to pay rent and care for her 17- and 21-year-old daughters.

"The blows were all directed to the face and head, only the kicks were in the ribs," de la Peña said.

Photos she shared with Eyewitness News show her covered in blood after Saturday's attack. In previous attacks, she said she was sexually assaulted, pepper-sprayed and tasered.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the at-large suspects or other details about the case is urged to call LAPD Rampart Division detectives at (213) 484-3495.