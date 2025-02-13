Arson suspect arrested in connection with 4 separate fires, Santa Monica police say

A man suspected in a series of fires in Santa Monica was arrested after police used drone technology as part of the investigation.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) -- A 34-year-old man suspected of a series of fires in Santa Monica was behind bars Wednesday.

Marco Antonio Rubio is suspected in four fires that authorities said were intentionally set at multiple locations in Santa Monica between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Police said he was in possession of a lighter and an aerosol canister when he was arrested the same day.

"In a swift and coordinated response, the police department utilized aerial drone technology to assist in the investigation," SMPD officials said in a statement.

Fires were reported at the following locations:

-- the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue, where a discarded pillow and cardboard caught fire;

-- the intersection of 16th Street and Michigan Avenue, where a discarded mattress was set on fire;

-- Memorial Park, where the netting of a little league batting cage was ignited; and

-- the 1500 block of 18th Street, where a parked vehicle was consumed by flames.

Rubio was being held in lieu of $75,000 bail, according to jail records.

According to police, Rubio has an arrest record in California for resisting arrest. He also has a record of multiple previous arrests in Texas on suspicion of resisting arrest, domestic violence, and assault-related offenses, with no prior record of arson-related criminal offenses.

"The coordinated response of both the Police and Fire Departments highlights our commitment to ensuring the safety of Santa Monica residents. Thanks to the collaboration between our teams and the use of advanced technology, we were able to identify the suspect quickly and prevent further harm," SMPD Chief Ramon Batista said in a statement.