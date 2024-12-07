Suspects spooked away after attempting to burglarize Encino home twice in one week

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A home in Encino was hit by attempted burglars twice in one week, and the owner says they were spooked away both times.

The latest incident happened late Friday night at the home on Hesperia Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Surveillance video from inside the home shows two suspects turning and making a run for it after triggering the alarm inside. Footage from outside shows one of the suspects running away when a car pulled up to the gate of the home.

Authorities say they did not take anything from the home.

Video also captured another burglary attempt involving two suspects at the same home on Tuesday afternoon.

One of them tried to break a window near a patio area, but they were scared away before they could get inside.

It isn't clear if the same suspects struck in both incidents.