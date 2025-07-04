Authentic Afghan cuisine in OC takes your taste buds on a trip with decades-old family recipes

This authentic Afghan cuisine in Orange County takes your taste buds on a trip with decades-old family recipes.

This authentic Afghan cuisine in Orange County takes your taste buds on a trip with decades-old family recipes.

This authentic Afghan cuisine in Orange County takes your taste buds on a trip with decades-old family recipes.

This authentic Afghan cuisine in Orange County takes your taste buds on a trip with decades-old family recipes.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Take your taste buds on a trip and fly into the flavors of authentic Afghan cuisine at Kebab Kurry Express in Santa Ana's Bristol Place shopping center.

Husband and wife Davoud and Belqis Unis left Afghanistan in 1999, bringing with them decades-old family recipes and an American dream of opening a restaurant.

"People love us, and we love our customers," they said.

Through word of mouth, in just two years Kebab Kurry Express has become a popular spot in Orange County.

"They come in here, they like the food. They like the atmosphere. They like the service especially. It's a family business. Our kids work with us. Me and my wife, my son, my daughters," Davoud said.

You can find king platters of lamb, beef, and chicken, juicy lamb shanks served with brown rice and Bolani, which is a traditional Afghan stuffed flatbread.

Their garlic noodle soup is a must try!

You won't see a single item with cheese on their menu, as it is not an ingredient used in traditional Afghan cuisine. But you won't miss it because every entrée delivers on delicious flavor.

Before opening this Santa Ana restaurant, Kebab Kurry Express was only available to military members at the Los Angeles Air Force Base.

Today they're excited to be a part of the O.C. community and hope you come by.

"We want people to come try the food. I think people should try different food from different countries," Davoud said.

Kebab Kurry Express is closed on Mondays.

Thank you, Frishta Linn, for the submission.

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission on Community Eats with Rachel Brown.