Investigation underway into deadly shooting in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities Tuesday morning were investigating a deadly shooting in Gardena.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. near Rosecrans and Van Ness avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details about what led up to the shooting were limited, but authorities said it may have involved officers.

Video from the scene showed the investigation centered on a white car that was surrounding by several patrol vehicles in a parking lot. Several evidence markers were also seen on the ground.

At least one person was killed, but that individual has not been identified.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

