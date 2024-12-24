18-year-old suspect identified in deadly stabbing of Azusa teen cheerleader days before Christmas

An Azusa family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old cheerleader whose life was taken in a vicious act of violence just days before Christmas.

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old Azusa man accused of stabbing and killing a 17-year-old cheerleader, his alleged ex-girlfriend, has been identified.

Daniel Rodriguez allegedly stabbed the victim, who was identified by family as Angelina Camillia Gonzales, Friday night in the area of North Soldano Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The department says he's been booked on suspicion of murder, with an allegation of the use of a knife. His bail has been set at more than $2 million.

Gonzales was found with multiple stab wounds and died later at a hospital. Her family says that the Azusa High School teen was found at her ex-boyfriend's house.

They told Eyewitness News the suspect picked her up from a cheerleading banquet and brought her back to his house. A family member then tracked her cell phone location.

"When I got there, there was already crime scene tape up and forensics and all kinds of stuff. And I ran up to the officers like, hey, my daughter's in there. You know, my daughter is in there I'm trying to find her. She's not home. And that's when they told me, sit aside for a minute," said Robert Caraballo, Angelina's stepfather.

Caraballo said that he told Angelina to stay away from her ex-boyfriend numerous times, but he also said that she had a really big heart and always saw the good in him. Now, they're left with an unimaginable loss.

Angelina's family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral. The family is also raising money by hosting a car wash and bake sale on Saturday at the VFW in Azusa from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call "Crime Stoppers" at (800)222-TIPS (8477), or by using lacrimestoppers.org.