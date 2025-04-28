Baby ducks rescued after becoming stranded on 91 Freeway in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A family of ducks brought traffic to a stop Sunday morning on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Riverside.

The mama duck and four ducklings ended up stranded near the Mission Inn exit.

A CHP officer closed the eastbound side of the freeway for about 30 minutes while he worked to catch the ducks, but he had his hands full, eventually receiving some help from the videographer and a few other drivers.

The mama duck apparently flew away, but the plan reportedly was for animal control to try to reunite the duck family once all the ducklings were captured.