Balcony collapses from underneath 4 people and dog in Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people and a dog were standing on a balcony in Silver Lake when it collapsed overnight.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Robinson Street. Video shows the balcony hanging at a steep incline.

One woman who was taken to the hospital on a stretcher was seen walking out while gingerly touching her arm. Details on her condition weren't available, but she appeared to be OK.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News the balcony came crashing down into another on the floor below, but thankfully no one was using the bottom balcony when the collapse happened.

"We all heard a big commotion and came outside, and the balcony was just gone. Our neighbors were trying to get off of it," one neighbor said.

It doesn't appear that anybody else suffered any major injuries.

It's unclear what caused the balcony to collapse.