Battery bursts into flames after dog uses it as a chew toy in Tulsa, Oklahoma

TULSA, Oklahoma -- A dog's unfortunate choice of a chew toy led to a blaze in a Tulsa, Oklahoma home.

It happened back in May.

The dog can be seen chewing a portable battery meant to charge cell phones.

Moments later the battery begins to spark, and then it bursts into flames.

Both the dogs seen in the video were able to escape through a dog door and were not hurt.

Firefighters say this is a good reminder to always keep batteries out of reach of children and pets.