The Eisner Intergenerational Orchestra will host Los Angeles fire aid benefit concert

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Eisner Intergenerational Orchestra presents the Los Angeles Fire Aid Benefit Concert, May 17, 7 p.m., at the Aratani Theater.

The Los Angeles Fire Aid Benefit concert will be in support of locally-based musicians and singers who were affected by the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

Members of the Los Angeles Dream Orchestra, Los Angeles Master Chorale, and Los Angeles Opera chorus will be performing Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

The Eisner Intergenerational Opera is a diverse group of musicians ranging from ages 13 to 80-years-old. The group unites a multigenerational sounds that brings a unique musical repertoire.

Mayra Gonzales, student participant of the Heart of LA Eisner Intergenerational Orchestra, explains her reasoning for participating in the benefit concert.

"I know firsthand how scary it is to evacuate from your home, and I want to be part of this special event for those who are still scared," said Gonzales. "I believe music can be healing and that is what we need."

All proceeds from ticket sales and donations will be going directly to the Guitar Center Music Foundation, and the American Guild of Musical Artists to help rebuild the lives of musicians after the devastating fires in January.

