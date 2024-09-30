The best gloves to wear this fall and winter, with picks from Amazon, Quince and more

Dry, cracked hands are no fun, and we're entering the season for cold weather that can be harsh on skin. To keep your hands protected, warm and cozy, we rounded up some of the best options for hand gloves you'll be able to sport all fall and winter.

Best winter gloves for men and women

30% off REI Co-op Outdoor Research Flurry Sensor Men's Gloves $27.93

If you need gloves that won't stop you from interacting with your tech, then these are great. Plus, the brand mentions that they are made with Alpin-Wool Plus fabric and a soft fleece interior, which helps to wick away moisture while still keeping your hands warm on the inside.

Vessi Footwear Vessi Waterproof Gloves $58.00 Shop Now

While these gloves are on the pricier side, they have close to 1,000 five-star reviews and a 4.7 total rating, so they are clearly well loved by purchasers. Many buyers say that they are truly waterproof and great if you often find yourself in cold, rainy conditions outdoors. Plus, they are insulated with a warm lining, so your hands will stay warm and dry inside.

The North Face The North Face Men's Sierra Etip Gloves $40.00 Shop Now

Looking for a tech-friendly, durable glove? These ones from The North Face may fit the bill. The brand emphasizes the unique zigzag stitching pattern meant to provide a more comfortable, secure fit so that these don't slip off.

16% off Amazon Ozero Men's Gloves $14.08

These budget- and tech-friendly gloves are great if you'll be more active this fall and winter. The brand emphasizes the windproof polyester shell and non-slip silicone material, meant to keep your hands protected from weather while maintaining an easy grip for bikes, scooters, skis and more. Plus, you can get them right now on sale for just $14.

33% off Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Gloves $29.90

These gloves from Quince are both cozy and sustainably sourced. They have a 4.7 total rating, with many of the reviewers saying that the cashmere is super warm and durable. Plus, they come with long cuffs that you can stretch up to your wrist and forearm, keeping those areas warm as well. These are also made to be unisex, so they can work for most hand sizes.

Amazon Carhartt Women's Quilts Glove $27.99 Shop Now

If you prioritize durability, these Carhartt gloves are a great option. They are made with a ripstop taffeta shell, quilted stitching and a reinforced synthetic palm, all meant to keep the gloves in tact. You'll also be able to keep your wrists warm with the stretchy fleece cuff. Over 4,000 reviewers have rated these gloves five stars, with many praising the comfort and durability.

30% off Land's End Land's End Women's Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves $62.96

Cold weather doesn't mean you have to abandon your style. These Land's End gloves are super stylish but will still keep you warm thanks to the sheepskin outer layer and cashmere inner layer. You can get them in a variety of colors and save 30% with site-wide promo code "CAMPING."

50% off REI Co-op Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Gloves $14.83

These top-rated fleece gloves come in a variety of colors, with styles starting at just under $15. They're made with sustainable, recycled material, with many reviewers praising the durability and fit. Plus, they are made with stretchy, knit cuffs so you can cover your wrists and forearms on those super chilly days. This style is unisex, so it can work for anyone.

