Best products to keep cool in the summer heat

While we all love summertime, the humidity, blazing sun and sweat can sometimes be too hot to handle. To help keep you as cool as possible, we rounded up some of the best hot weather essentials on Amazon. Enjoy all the summer outdoor fun and still beat the heat!

Best cooling essentials to beat the heat this summer

Outdoor fan

11% off Amazon Geek Aire Rechargeable Floor Fan $159.99

$179.99 Shop Now

Keep your summer patio gatherings breezy with this great, rechargeable fan by Geek Aire. It also has a long-lasting battery, so you can even bring it on camping trips or use it inside daily. It's currently on sale for $159.99.

Cooling towel

33% off Amazon Frogg Toggs Chilly Pad $9.99

$14.99 Shop Now

Get direct and quick relief from the heat with the Frogg Togg cooling towel. It's easy to use and can provide hours of cooling. Simply wet the towel and feel its quick activation, cooling up to 30 degrees in seconds. It's great for keeping cool while working, playing sports and camping outside.

Portable fan

21% off Amazon CIVPOWER Neck Fan $25.99

$32.99 Shop Now

These neck fans are an Amazon best seller for a reason. Keep your hands free and your body temperature low with this portable, easy-to-wear fan. There are three speeds and 360-degree surrounding air flow, so you can set it to be as powerful as you'd like.

46% off Amazon HandFan Portable Misting Fan $21.59

$39.99 Shop Now

If you prefer a smaller, more mobile fan, HandFan's portable misting fans are a great way to keep cool in the summer. It's small but mighty, with six blades and powerful airflow to keep cool air circulating around you. It's also foldable and has a clip-handle design, making it easy to use anywhere. You can get it on sale now for 46% off.

Skin care

Amazon Body Glide Anti-Chafe Balm $10.99 Shop Now

Summer humidity can make skin sticky and chafing feel inevitable, but Body Glide's hydrating anti-chafe balm can provide some relief. It's long lasting, effective and can be applied anywhere skin is sensitive to rubbing. Help your skin retain moisture and stay both cool and smooth with Body Glide's hydrating, allergen-free formula.

Sunscreen

Amazon Florida Glow Sunscreen Spray $15.99 Shop Now

This sunscreen is a summer must-have. Keep your skin free from the harsh rays of the sun and the ocean safe from dangerous chemicals with this vegan, reef-safe sunscreen. Simply spray it on and enjoy up to 80 minutes of fun in the sun.

UV Protection Umbrella

20% off Amazon UPF 50+ UV Protection Umbrella $29.57

$36.99 Shop Now

Keep sensitive skin protected from the sun with this great UV blocking umbrella. Stay cool and shaded from over 98% of the UVA and UVB rays. The aluminum frame also makes it easy to retract and store in a bag. Get this umbrella now for 20% off.

