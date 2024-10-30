Best facial moisturizers for your skin, according to a dermatologist

Choosing the right moisturizer for your skin is no easy task. There are so many brands and options out there, and it's hard to pick the right one for your skin type, especially without some expert guidance. To make choosing the right moisturizer easier for you, I spoke to a board-certified dermatologist for her recommendations. Here's what she had to say.

How to pick the best moisturizer

Ingredients: You'll want to look for a combination of humectants, emollients, and occlusives in your next moisturizer. "Humectants are ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid that attract water to the skin for hydration," says Dr. Caroline Robinson, MD, FAAD, and founder of Tone Dermatology. "Emollients work differently. They include ingredients like ceramides and fatty acids that help to smooth and soften the skin by filling in the gaps between skin cells. Finally, occlusives like petrolatum and dimethicone form a protective layer to lock in moisture. The synergy of these components in a moisturizer ensures optimal skin hydration."

Type: There are both cream and gel-based moisturizers to choose from, and you'll want to pick depending on your skin type. "For oily skin, look for lightweight, gel-based moisturizers that feel light on the skin but still provide deep hydration," says Dr. Robinson. "If you have drier skin, I recommend opting for rich creams that contain skin-friendly oils or butter." If you have sensitive skin, make sure you pick a moisturizer with no fragrances and parabens - you'll want something with aloe vera or chamomile, according to Dr. Robinson.

Anti-aging: Some moisturizers are specifically designed with anti-aging formulas. You'll want to look out for ingredients like retinoids, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and antioxidants, according to Dr. Robinson. "These ingredients not only hydrate but also target signs of aging by promoting collagen production, improving skin elasticity, and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," she says.

The best moisturizers

Neostrata Neostrata PHA Daily Moisturizer $55 Shop Now

This is a great option for people with sensitive skin, according to Dr. Robinson. "It is formulated with Polyhydroxy Acids that gently exfoliate, improving skin texture and radiance," she says. It also has Vitamin C and plant extracts, both of which can protect your skin against environmental aggressors, according to the brand. You can buy a single bottle or subscribe and save, making sure you never run out of your moisturizer.

Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer Gel $19.17 Shop Now

This gel-based moisturizer packs both glycerin and hyaluronic acid. Glycerin "penetrates your skin's nine surface layers for longer lasting hydration," according to Dr. Robinson. Hyaluronic acid on the other hand is a "molecule naturally found in your skin as well as the connective tissue in your body," she says. "It's special because it keeps your skin moist and lubricated, allowing the inner layers to retain water as you go about your day." The formula is also fragrance-free and dye-free, making it a great fit for sensitive skin too.

Amazon IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Gel Lotion $49 Shop Now

I have combination skin and this gel-based moisturizer from It Cosmetics is one of my favorites. Since its oil free and weightless, it keeps my skin's t-zone hydrated and remarkably less oily. It also has anti-aging ingredients like cactus root and doubles as a primer for your makeup. The brand says it's suited for all skin types, making it a versatile option all year long.

4% off Amazon NEOSTRATA Rebound Sculpting Cream $91.20

$96 Shop Now

This one is particularly recommended for its anti-aging properties by Dr. Robinson. "It targets volume loss, uneven tone, dryness, dullness, fine lines, and wrinkles, resulting in a lifted, recontoured appearance," she says. It's formulated in particular for normal to combination skin types and is often recommended by Robinson to patients suffering from skin elasticity issues. While you can use this moisturizer for both day and night wear, it's important to note that the Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) ingredient in this product can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight, according to the brand.

20% off Amazon Origins A Perfect World Moisturizer $38.93

$49 Shop Now

If you want a moisturizer with SPF for sun protection, choose this one from Origins. It comes highly rated by Amazon shoppers and is a personal favorite of mine during the summer months. It's oil-free, antioxidant-rich and can help protect your skin's natural barrier, according to the brand. My favorite part is that I only need to use a small amount to keep my skin hydrated, so one container lasts me a few months easily.

Amazon La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer $23.99 Shop Now

This is the number one bestseller on Amazon in the face moisturizer category - and for good reason. You can choose to get it with or without SPF, and it offers long-lasting all-day hydration, according to the brand. It has ceramides to help retain skin moisture, soothing antioxidants, and it's great for both sensitive and dry skin, according to the brand.

Commonly asked questions:

How often should you moisturize your skin?

"Typically, it's recommended to moisturize twice a day - in the morning and before bed," says DR. Robinson. That said, it really depends on your skin type. If your skin is super dry you might also benefit from a midday application, she says.

Why is using a moisturizer important?

"When skin is dehydrated, it's more prone to irritation, redness, and inflammation," says Dr. Robinson. "Over time, a lack of proper hydration can compromise the skin barrier, making it susceptible to infections and accelerating the aging process." Using a moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, healthy and resilient.

