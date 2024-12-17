Shop our picks for the best gift baskets, with options for everyone on your list

Looking to give your loved ones a special and unique gift this holiday season? Check out our picks for the best gift baskets, with picks ranging from painting sets to tinned fish packs.

Best gift baskets

15% off Harry & David Harry & David Ultimate Meat and Cheese Gift with Wine $101.99

$119.99 Shop Now

This gift basket by Harry & David is great if you know someone who loves to set up and snack on charcuterie boards. It's complete with several different sausages, cheeses, crackers and a red blend wine. Plus, you can get it right now for 15% off.

Harry & David My First Musical Menagerie Gift Set $49.00 Shop Now

Give the gift of music with this introductory musical gift set. It's great for little ones who are interested in music by giving them an opportunity to make their own. The set includes a big cat harmonica, songbird kazoo, leaping fish rain stick, jaguar shaker and blue bird whistle. Get it now for just under $50.

Amazon Body & Earth Lavender Gift Basket $23.99 Shop Now

This gift basket is perfect for the special someone in your life who needs a self-care day. Plus, it's all lavender scented, so you can even gift them their new signature smell. The set comes with bubble bath soap, shower gel, bath salt, bath soap, body lotion and a candle, all wrapped up in a cute reusable tub.

Universal Yums Universal Yums International Snack Box $39.00 Shop Now

This snack gift set is great for anyone with an international palate. They'll get a basket full of international snacks to taste test. Plus, since it's a subscription service, this is truly a gift that keeps on giving, as you can also purchase a one-month to year-long gift length, so they'll get to enjoy a wide variety of international snacks for an extended period of time, with options starting at just $39.

7% off Amazon The Ghirardelli Chocolate Gift Tower by Wine Country Gift Baskets $36.95

$39.95 Shop Now

This gift "tower" by Ghirardelli is a must-have for the chocolate lover on your list. This basket comes with an assortment of milk and dark chocolate caramel squares and minis, white chocolate with caramel, chocolate chip cookies, double chocolate hot cocoa and more. Many of the over 1,900 five-star reviews mention it's a great gift for the holiday season. Get it now on sale for $36.

10% off Patagonia Tinned Seafood Sampler Box $116.00

$129.00 Shop Now

Seafood lovers and foodies alike will be impressed by this tinned seafood sampler box. All the fish and even the packaging are responsibly and sustainably sourced. Plus, they'll get Anna Hezel's "Tin To Table" cookbook, featuring recipes that make tinned fish the star of the plate. This gift basket has a near-perfect rating, and you can get it on sale for $116.

58% off Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Gourmet Gift Box $99.99

$238.94 Shop Now

Shifting gears from seafood to steak, this gift basket from Omaha Steaks is great for fans of gourmet meat. Included in the basket are four bacon-wrapped filet mignons, four air-chilled boneless chicken breasts, four jumbo franks, four potatoes au gratin, four caramel apple tartlets and one Omaha Steaks seasoning. Safe to say, this basket will help inspire several delicious meals. You can get it on sale now for 58% off plus free shipping.

Harry & David Harry & David DIY Painting Set with Wine $59.99 to $74.99 Shop Now

This sip and paint gift basket works for a wide variety of people. It's great for singles and couples alike, as there are options offering a single pre-printed canvas and tray or a set with two. Included also are paintbrushes and a bottle of Harry & David Ross Lane Red blend. Both skilled and new artists will have a great time painting and unwinding with this basket.

Amazon Craftly Pasta Making Gift Set $49.90 Shop Now

Set them on their pasta-making journey with this gourmet DIY pasta set. Craftly describes this basket as a perfect all-in-one set that includes everything they'll need to get started, namely a rolling pin, cutting wheel, ravioli stamp, spice blends and more. According to the brand, this DIY kit is climate-neutral, so if you know a foodie passionate about sustainability, this gift may be great for them.

Walmart Tis The Season Gift Basket by Houdini $19.54 Shop Now

Keep it traditional with this simple but festive holiday basket by Houdini. It has a variety of sweet treats, including pastries, shortbread, wafers, chocolate, cookies and more. Plus, it comes with a reusable tin, which is great for storage. Get it now for under $20.

