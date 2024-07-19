Best standing desks to add to your home office

You may be sitting at a desk continuously for your job. That's where a good standing desk can help: "Standing is one of the most efficient positions for our spine to be in," says Dr. Joel S. Beckett, a dual-fellowship-trained neurosurgeon who specializes in the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. "The spine is built to be balanced in the standing position, and so standing reduces strain on the back and neck muscles that often come when we sit for a prolonged period."

To help you feel more comfortable working while standing, find the best standing desks as recommended by ergonomic experts and how to shop for one.

What makes certain standing desks the best:

Adjustability: "A lot of standing desks have settings so that it can be used for different people of different heights." says Dr. Beckett. They also have automatic presets, much like the seat in your car. Every standing desk mentioned below can be adjusted to match your height.

Stability: You don't want a desk that wobbles on your floors. Every desk selected is durable and sturdy, so it won't give way with the weight of your workstation.

Accessories: Some standing desks come with inbuilt plugs or cable management systems to reduce clutter. If these functions exist, they will be highlighted in the product blurbs below.

Best standing desks

Amazon Uplift Standing Desk $678

"The biggest advantage of this desk is that it is powered and can be elevated or lowered to the worker's desired height with a simple, one-touch adjustment," says Dr. Rick Douglass, PT, Chief Clinical Officer, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers. "It can also be fitted with drawers and other storage and ergonomic options to improve efficiencies." It also has a wire management system, and its laminated surface is scratch-resistant. Plus, it's made from heavy-duty steel for a durable build.

Height: Adjustable from 22.6" to 48.7"

15% off Amazon Vari Essential Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk $297.49
$349.99



"I know Varidesk products are well made and they are very versatile," says Dr. Brett Axelrod, CEO at Elmsford Chiropractic. He likes their build and multiple available options, fit for both an office or a home workspace in tighter quarters. You can program up to four height settings allowing you to adjust their desk to your liking. It's wide enough to hold your laptop monitor, keyboard and other essentials and has a quiet motor that won't disturb your office neighbors when you go from sitting to standing.

Height: Adjustable from 27.5" to 47.2"

23% off Amazon UNICOO Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk $129.99
$169.99



Dr. John Rotundo, the lead chiropractor and Director of Physician Services at Hudson Family Chiropractic, PT, & Acupuncture, recommended this deck and has used it for himself and his office staff. It's also made from a heavy-duty steel construction like some of our other picks and can support up to 250 pounds of equipment. The brand also says it can be installed within 30 minutes, making this a great addition to your home office setup. And, there are present controls too, allowing you to modify this desk's height as you please.

Height: Adjustable between 30 to 48 inches

Herman Miller Herman Miller Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk $985

Dr. Beckett prefers this standing desk as it's adjustable and has other features like cable management which will neatly hold your laptop and charging cables in one place. It's on the pricier end, but it comes with multiple charging ports so you can easily charge your device straight from this desk. It's also extremely aesthetic, thanks to its bamboo tabletop that adds a bit of texture to an otherwise plain desk. Finally, it can be fully adjusted height-wise and also has four preset height options for ease of use. Its capacity is 350 pounds, meaning it can easily hold your entire office setup without giving way,

Height: Adjustable between 25.5 and 51 inches

What else to know about standing desks

"Ergonomics, the study of how to design jobs and work environments to fit the needs of the worker, is extremely important in order to reduce the risk of injury," says Dr. Rotundo. "The goal is to create a more efficient workspace that's comfortable for the worker and helps them stay healthy."

"This is extremely important because poor ergonomic workstations will lead to injury, sickness and less productivity across the board," adds Dr. Axelrod.

And, "establishing an efficient working environment not only reduces the time necessary to complete tasks but also reduces unnecessary and redundant movements that can lead to musculoskeletal stress and strain," says Dr. Douglass.

As mentioned before, standing can help improve posture, according to our experts, leading to a more ergonomic workspace. "By utilizing a standing desk, most workers will experience less back pain overall by reducing the amount of sitting time," says Dr. Axelrod. "It will improve posture to the upper back and spine typically reducing a Forward Head Posture. This will help with reduced headaches, neck pain, muscle strain, muscle spasms, pinched nerves, damaged discs, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, TMJ issues, fatigue, and numbness in the hands."

