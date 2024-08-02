Top-rated swimsuit and swim trunk brands to sport for your next pool or beach day

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Whether you like to lay out by the pool or surf at the beach, it's important to have a good quality swimsuit that you can wear again. The best swimsuits are made of high-quality, durable fabrics and come in a variety of styles, but with so many brands now offering swimwear lines, it can be overwhelming to find a bathing suit that will both fit you comfortably and match your aesthetic. So, if you're looking for the best swimsuits or swim trunks for swimming, surfing or lounging, we rounded up some of the top-rated swimwear brands to help you find your new summer uniform.

Best swimsuit and swim trunk brands

Aerie/American Eagle

67% off Aerie Aerie Shine Rib Bandeau Scoop Bikini Top $12.00

$36.95 Shop Now

56% off Aerie Aerie Shine Rib One Shoulder Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit $24.00

$54.95 Shop Now

37% off Aerie AE Solid Flex Swim Trunk $25.00

$39.95 Shop Now

Aerie and their parent company, American Eagle Outfitters, carry various options for all types of bathing suits. They offer many stylish bikinis, with options ranging from halter tops to one-shoulder bandeaus. Aerie also carries plenty of options for one-piece swimsuits with various coverage options, so you can choose what style you prefer. If you're looking for board short options, you'll also be able to find them on the Aerie/American Eagle website. They offer both short and long options for trunks, with various plain or patterned designs. Overall, whether you're looking for a new bikini or board shorts, American Eagle is a great brand to find affordable bathing suit options with high ratings from reviewers and plenty of design choices.

Frankies Bikinis

Victoria's Secret Frankies Bikinis Nick Triangle Halter Bikini Top $75 Shop Now

Free People Frankies Bikinis Penelope Bikini Top $125.00 Shop Now

35% off Free People Frankies Bikinis Catalina Bikini Bottom $58.50

$90.00 Shop Now

Sported by influencers like Emma Chamberlain and Devon Lee Carlson, Frankies Bikinis is definitely a hot brand right now. If you're looking for a higher-end, fashion-forward swimsuit option, Frankies may be a great option for you. They offer matching bathing suit sets with unique patterns and textures and have recently expanded their line to have clothing to complement their swimsuits, like cover-up dresses and beach skirts. You can shop Frankies Bikinis at retailers like Free People, Victoria's Secret and Bloomingdales.

Patagonia

50% off REI Co-op Patagonia Men's Wavefarer Boardshorts $36.83

$75 Shop Now

29% off REI Co-op Patagonia Swell Seeker Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit $132.73

$189.00 Shop Now

Patagonia has many options for sporty bikinis and board shorts. While they're on the pricier side, almost all of their swimwear options have reviews ranging from four to five stars, so it's clear that they are well-loved by purchasers. Patagonia is focused on creating sustainable, long-lasting swimwear and wetsuits, with many options made partially from recycled materials. Their designs are made to support swimming as well as other water activities, with many reviewers saying that they have ideal options for surfing or fishing.

SKIMS

47% off SKIMS SKIMS Signature Swim Plunge Bikini Top $22.00

$42.00 Shop Now

50% off SKIMS SKIMS Signature Swim Scoop Neck One Piece $44.00

$88.00 Shop Now

While Skims is mainly known for their shapewear and basics, they also have a great signature swim line as well. Skims offers a wide variety of bathing suit designs, so you can choose what matches your style. While they sell traditional bikinis and one-pieces, you'll also be able to choose from more unique options, like zip-front one-pieces or long-sleeve bikini tops. They have inclusive sizing ranging from XXS to 4X, and many of the reviews say that the Skims brand styles are super flattering regardless of body type, so you can feel both comfortable and confident for your next beach or pool day.

Fair Harbor

Fair Harbor The Anchor Swim Trunks $68.00 Shop Now

50% off Fair Harbor The Bungalow Swim Trunks $36.00

$72.00 Shop Now

Fair Harbor is a brand that emphasizes function and sustainability. On their website, you can even see how many recycled water bottles they used in the construction of each product. Some of their bestsellers have over 20,000 five-star reviews, with buyers praising the comfort and fast-drying material of the shorts. Fair Harbor offers a wide variety of patterns, designs and in-seam options for the majority of their swimsuits, so whether you're looking for plain and short or tropical-patterned and long trunks, they've got you covered.

CUPSHE

Amazon CUPSHE Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit $37.99 Shop Now

Amazon CUPSHE Front Cross Lace Up Two-Piece Swimsuit $35.99 Shop Now

Cupshe carries a wide variety of swimsuit options at a great price, with bikini bottoms starting at $5.99. Many of their bathing suits have additional perks, with choices offering tummy control, bust enhancement and much more. Similar to Frankies Bikinis, Cupshe has also expanded to offer clothing options, so you can pair your new bathing suit with a sarong or cover-up. You can purchase directly from their website or from Amazon, where some of their designs have over 9,000 five-star reviews.

Lululemon

Lululemon Lululemon Pool Short Lined Swim Trunks $78.00 Shop Now

Lululemon Lululemon Current State Board Short $98.00 Shop Now

Lululemon is popular for their activewear, but they also have a bunch of great swimsuit options. With innovative features like mesh-lined zipper pockets and both lined and linerless swimsuits to choose from, Lululemon offers trunks that are functional and fashionable. They also carry different designs and inseam options for some pairs of trunks, so you can choose what look and length you prefer most. Lululemon also has a unique buying feature for some trunk options where they display the colors that are trending, which is great if you're trying to see what other buyers are loving.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

