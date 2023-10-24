Best wellness gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list

Giving someone a present to support their well-being is the best way to show someone that you care. The gift guide below is full of wellness essentials for you to choose from, including healing oils and other self-care essentials. Be sure to also check out the best Christmas gifts and best gifts under $100 for your essential shopping this holiday season.

"This has been a part of my skincare routine for the past half a year, and I honestly don't know what I would do without it," says Carolina Zamora, an intern at ABC Localish. Like a mini-massage for your face, the Sephora Rose Gua Sha is designed to hit all the sweet spots on your facial bone structure, helping you achieve that jawline and destress quickly.

Walmart Crane Humidifier

Humidifiers can relieve dry skin and nasal congestion, making the Crane Humidifier an absolute must-have this winter season.

Renpho has always been well-regarded for its smart massaging products, and the heated eye massager might be their best offering yet, helping you relieve migraines and get a quick nap in.

Apotheke Apotheke Diffuser and Candle

Apotheke has many reed diffusers and scented candles to keep your room feeling fresh and clean.

Amazon Onnit Supplements

Onnit is a supplemental wellness brand that uses earth-grown nutrients to create multivitamins for enhanced performance and increased memory. Their Alpha BRAIN is a particular fan-favorite, providing you with a little boost in focus for your daily activities.

The Waterpik water flosser cleans your teeth from food debris instantly and helps fight against tartar and plaque buildup. A Waterpik a day keeps the dentist away.

Chewy

Don't forget that your pets need wellness products as well. Get 20% off your first order on nutrients at Chewy, from digestive health to multivitamins for both dogs and cats.

It's cold outside so grab yourself this Shark Tank-famous blanket that feels like a hug in your sleep. It's available in three colors and is easy to clean too.

Lululemon Lululemon Yoga Block Marble

This yoga block marble has completely changed the way I do yoga, extending my reach and lengthening my stretches. The block also works as a fun decoration for your room.

Brooklinen's plush robe is the perfect shower accessories as it keeps you dry and is a cozy addition to your closet. Grab it now on sale.

Amazon Bath Bomb Set

If you're drawing a bath for a cozy night in, make sure to get this gorgeous set of bath bombs for a scented experience.

The portable, compact Theragun Mini is a winner of a machine - just let it do all the hard work while you roll your eyes back in comfort.

Look at how cute this is. Show everyone whether you're in a conversational mood or not with this reversible octopus plushie.

Amazon Nutcracker Scented Candle

The Nutcracker Candle is a great gift for anyone this upcoming holiday season - step into their magical world of cinnamon, one scent at a time.

Amazon Electric Heating Pad

This electric heating pad has nearly 50,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. Unstrain your back after a long day at work with this great product for a good price.

Sephora Innisfree Moisturizer

The Innisfree moisturizer is great for all skin types and will hydrate your skin all day long.

Amazon Ouai Hand Lotion

The Ouai hand lotion is great for dry skin, giving it a smooth, lush feeling. It's especially useful as the weather turns cold.

The Ember Smart Mug is a must-own product for hot beverage drinkers, with a 1.5-hour battery life keeping your coffee and tea from going cold.

Amazon Pott'd Pottery Kit

It's never too late to get into some pottery making, so make this a healing activity for you and the family this Christmas.

Saatva Saatva Latex Pillow

This Saatva pillow is perfect in every way, giving you a deep, healing sleep after a long day of work. It's great for all sleep positions and is even machine washable.

While we're on the topic of comfort, make sure your posture is always right with this detachable laptop mount.

Give them the gift of self-confidence and assurance with this deck of cards filled with daily affirmations surrounding love, joy, and manifestation. This interactive deck has a near perfect rating on Amazon, and now you can get it for under $20.

Amazon Love Wellness Bye Bye Bloat Lymphatic Massage Roller

This lymphatic massage roller is great for depuffing, body sculpting, blood circulation, and encouraging lymphatic flow.

