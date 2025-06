Firefighters battle 8-acre brush fire in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Burbank on Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

The 8- to 10-acre Bethany Fire was reported near Amherst Drive and Bethany Road.

At this time, no structures are threatened and there are no evacuation orders, according to the Burbank Fire Department.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.