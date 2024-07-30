Midler, Ralph, Sarandon, Mullally play best friends in new comedy 'The Fabulous Four'

HOLLYWOOD -- Longtime friends reunite for a wedding in the new comedy "The Fabulous Four." And does this film ever have a fabulous cast! It stars Bette Midler as a widow about to marry for the second time and she invites her best friends from college to be bridesmaids. The gal pals in this story about the importance of friendship are played by Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

"I think we need that sort of friendship, healing in a time like this, for people to be able to go to a movie, escape the chaos of real life, and really rethink how they're living their lives to think about oh, how do they value their relationships of the people that they have had in their life?" said Ralph.

The film allows its stars to "go big" when going for laughs.

"I think the broadness of it really adds to the fun," said Midler. "People don't see older women carrying on this way. they're not as dirty as this group is, they're not as raunchy."

Midler and Ralph struck up a fast friendship in real life. And with these two talented ladies in the same cast... there had to be some music, right? After an especially lyrical lunch, a song at the end of the film was born!

"That's exactly how it happened, George, I went to the hotel to meet her (Bette) and talk with her for whatever reason I start singing," said Ralph.

"Sheryl Lee started singing 'I Can See Clearly Now,' and I chimed in, and the producer literally jumped out of his chair and said that's it, we'll do it!" said Midler. "Sheryl was game, she is the gamest gal in town. So, I sort of went along with it."

"And I was laughing so hard. I was like, only in the movies!" said Ralph.

"The Fabulous Four" is in theaters now.

