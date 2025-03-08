Woman injured after baseball bat attack, possible shooting in Beverly Grove area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was injured and a suspect is in custody following a baseball attack and possible shooting in a neighborhood in the Beverly Grove area, according to authorities.

The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Friday near Alfred Street and Oakwood Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD says officers arrived at the scene and found an elderly woman suffering from a head injury. The L.A. Fire Department says one person was possibly shot.

Details on what led up to the attack are limited, but police say a suspect is in custody.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.