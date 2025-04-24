Violin teacher's persistent cough leads to crucial diagnosis after student's parent takes notice

A 72-year-old violin teacher a nagging cough for nearly two years. Then one of her student's parents took notice, leading to a crucial diagnosis.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Violin teacher Constance Meyer of Beverly Hills had a nagging cough for nearly two years. But a parent of one of her students thought it was something more serious.

It turns out she was a ticking time bomb.

Most people are familiar with the classic symptoms of a heart attack -- unbearable chest pressure, shortness of breath and radiating back pain. But you might be surprised to learn that something as simple as a persistent cough could be key.

At 72, Meyer, a virtuoso concert violinist, shares her talents with her students. But for a year and half, unexplained chronic coughing disrupted the music.

"This was a completely dry, unproductive. embarrassing cough," said Meyer.

Meyer had seen several different doctors and was on several medications for asthma and heartburn.

"I had a special pillow for acid reflux. I changed my diet for acid reflux," she said.

But the hacking continued. Last summer, Meyer started teaching 6-year-old Alina, the daughter of UCLA cardiologist Dr. Megan Kamath. She couldn't help but notice her cough.

"This had been going on for such a long time," said Kamath.

And what really rang the alarm bells for Kamath was that when Meyer was moving around and exerting herself, she would cough more than when she was standing still.

"When your heart artery reaches a sort of critical level of blockage, you can't get enough oxygen or blood supply to the rest of the heart muscle," said Kamath.

She urged Meyer to get to UCLA Health as soon as possible.

"We found this significant blockage in her left anterior descending artery which is the main artery that supplies the heart muscle," Kamath said.

"I was a ticking time bomb. I could have dropped dead at any moment," said Meyer.

It was a shock because Meyer is a vegetarian and avid walker with no heart symptoms. But, Kamath said people often overlook subtle and unusual signs like a persistent cough.

"Pressure on the chest, the left arm, numbness, nausea and vomiting. You know the throat tightness. They may have back pain. They may have shoulder pain," she said.

Meyer underwent an angioplasty, during which doctors inserted a stent.

"And when my husband and I were driving home. I suddenly realized that I hadn't coughed in hours," Meyer said.

She credited her violin for bringing Kamath to her before it was too late.

"I was so lucky. She probably saved my life," Meyer said.

Kamath said it's important to discuss your family history with your doctor. Meyer had a history of early onset cancer on her mother's side and heart disease on her father's side, but she was more concerned about cancer since she thought her heart was fine.

Meyer said she hopes her story will help others be better advocates for themselves.