From Beyoncé to the Dodgers, cluster of LA events likely to bring heavier-than-usual traffic

Three big events are set for Monday evening, including the start of Beyoncé's highly anticipated "Cowboy Carter" tour at SoFi Stadium.

Three big events are set for Monday evening, including the start of Beyoncé's highly anticipated "Cowboy Carter" tour at SoFi Stadium.

Three big events are set for Monday evening, including the start of Beyoncé's highly anticipated "Cowboy Carter" tour at SoFi Stadium.

Three big events are set for Monday evening, including the start of Beyoncé's highly anticipated "Cowboy Carter" tour at SoFi Stadium.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From Beyoncé to baseball - it's going to be a busy night in Los Angeles, which, of course, means heavier-than-usual traffic.

Three big events are set for Monday evening, including the start of Beyoncé's highly anticipated "Cowboy Carter" tour at SoFi Stadium.

Her first of five shows at SoFi starts at 7 p.m. with parking lots opening at 4 p.m. In case you're wondering, there are still tickets left!

Ticketmaster is currently selling verified resale tickets for as low as $51.

Beyoncé is set to perform 32 shows across nine cities in the U.S. and Europe. The run is expected to end July 26 in Las Vegas.

Rauw Alejandro coming to Intuit Dome

Just down the street, Puerto Rican music star Rauw Alejandro will be bringing his "Cosa Nuestra World Tour" to the Intuit Dome. The concert was rescheduled to Monday night due to the Clippers' playoff game over the weekend.

Tickets start at around $150.

Japanese Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers and the Miami Marlins are meeting for the first time this season during Japanese Heritage Night.

Fans who purchased a special ticket package will receive an exclusive Japanese Heritage Night jersey. The game starts at 7:10 p.m.

Plan ahead!

If you're going to any of these events - or just plan on being out - be sure to prepare your routes ahead of time.

You can purchase parking passes in advance for both Intuit Dome and SoFi Stadium or book a rideshare ride.