Driver sought after bicyclist hit and killed by car in South Los Angeles

Authorities are searching for the driver accused of hitting and killing a man on a bicycle in South Los Angeles.

Authorities are searching for the driver accused of hitting and killing a man on a bicycle in South Los Angeles.

Authorities are searching for the driver accused of hitting and killing a man on a bicycle in South Los Angeles.

Authorities are searching for the driver accused of hitting and killing a man on a bicycle in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for the driver accused of hitting and killing a man on a bicycle in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Century Boulevard and San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver and bicyclist were both traveling westbound on Century when the victim was struck. Additional details about what led up to the deadly collision were not available.

Police say there is surveillance video that shows the crash, but the footage is blurry, so they have not been able to make out a make or model of the car involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (213) 321-9681.