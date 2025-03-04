Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome 2 eaglets into the world

Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow are proud parents again after two eaglets hatched - and the moment was captured on video.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Two eggs belonging to infamous Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow have finally hatched.

One of the eaglets popped out of its shell late Monday night, and the moment was captured live during the 11 p.m. newscast of Eyewitness News thanks to a livestream provided by the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

According to a timestamp on the livestream, the baby eagle could be seen hatching around 11:25 p.m. Moments later, the eaglet began moving around the nest.

The second chick hatched some time in the overnight hours.

Video from the nest Tuesday morning showed one of the proud parents trying to feed the new chicks.

A third egg in the nest hasn't showed signs of hatching. However, it's only 34 days old and younger than the other two, so another chick may debut a little later.

In 2022, Jackie and Shadow successfully hatched an eaglet, later named Spirit via a contest held by Friends of Big Bear Valley.