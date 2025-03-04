Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome eaglet to the world

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- We have an eaglet! An egg belonging to Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow has finally hatched.

The eaglet took in its surroundings Monday night, and the moment was captured live during 11 p.m. newscast of Eyewitness News thanks to a livestream provided by the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

Jackie and Shadow have been keeping watch over their three eggs - two of which had been showing signs of hatching at any moment.

In 2022, Jackie and Shadow successfully hatched an eaglet, later named Spirit via a contest held by Friends of Big Bear Valley.