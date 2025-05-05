Now 9 weeks old, Big Bear eaglets Sunny and Gizmo could soon fly on their own

Big Bear's two eaglets, Sunny and Gizmo, are not so little any more and could soon fly from the nest on their own.

Big Bear's two eaglets, Sunny and Gizmo, are not so little any more and could soon fly from the nest on their own.

Big Bear's two eaglets, Sunny and Gizmo, are not so little any more and could soon fly from the nest on their own.

Big Bear's two eaglets, Sunny and Gizmo, are not so little any more and could soon fly from the nest on their own.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Big Bear's two eaglets, who captivated the internet and wildlife enthusiasts when they hatched earlier this year, are not so little any more.

Sunny and Gizmo seem eager to get out of their nest and are often seen spreading their wings, testing their balance and hopping around the nest.

Their parents, beloved couple Jackie and Shadow, have been hard at work teaching them all the skills they'll need, including how to self-feed.

The chicks of Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, now have names!

They've also been leaving them alone in the nest for longer periods of time.

The eaglets are now about 9 weeks old, but experts say the eaglets are still a couple of weeks away from actually taking off on their own.