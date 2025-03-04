Two of Jackie and Shadow's eagle eggs appear to be hatching

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- It's an exciting start to the week for Big Bear's beloved bald eagles as two out of three of Jackie and Shadow's eggs appear to be hatching!

The state's hottest power couple is ready to give birth to twins, and they're planning to do it in a tree 145 feet above a forest.

Jackie and Shadow have captured the world's attention through a webcam that is streaming video of their eggs that are on the verge of hatching.

"There are now two of the three eggs that Jackie and Shadow have laid this year that have pips in them," said Sandy Steers, the executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley, a nonprofit that runs the eagles' webcam.

"Pips" are holes or cracks in an egg that indicate a little eagle inside is trying to become a big eagle on the outside.

"The chick has an egg tooth right at the top of their beak," Steers explained. "They have to push that egg tooth against the hard shell and keep working their way around. And apparently since they can hear each other, they kind of encourage each other, and it might happen faster than usual."

Even though the third egg is showing no signs of hatching, it's only 34 days old and younger than the other two, so another chick may debut a little later.

Jackie and Shadow already have three other eaglets in their family, so they could double their offspring this time around.

The birthing process is drawing a big audience to the Friends of Big Bear Valley website, with tens of thousands of people simultaneously streaming the nest.

Steers says part of Jackie and Shadow's global popularity is their unique personalities and modern-day parenting skills.

"They both takes turns on the nest, and they both want to be on the nest as much as possible," she said. "They will actually do little tricks on each other and fight over 'No, it's my turn! No, it's my turn!'"

Steers says hatching usually takes anywhere from one day to three days.