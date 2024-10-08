The best board games on sale right now for Prime Big Deal Days

Cold weather season is the perfect time to cozy up with friends and family to spend the day playing a board game. Thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can save on some of the top-rated multi-player games currently on the market, with picks like Catan, Monopoly and more for up to 62% off. Take a look below at out picks to bring you all the fun, tech-free spirit of competition.

Best board game deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

25% off Amazon Monopoly Harry Potter Edition Board Game $29.99

If you're looking to take your Monopoly game to the next level, this Harry Potter themed set is a super fun alternative to the original game. It combines classic Monopoly gameplay with artwork, locations and themes from the Wizarding World universe, so if you or someone you know is a fan of board games and loves the Harry Potter series, snag this special edition game for under $30. You can play with between two to six players.

50% off Amazon Catan Board Game $29.99

Catan is a staple board game and right now, you can get it for 50% off. In my opinion, Catan is a fun and intricate board game makes time fly and is great to play with a group. This version is compatible with four players, but if you want to play with a larger group, you can purchase the Catan expansion pack, which is also on sale at 26% off.

16% off Amazon Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Board Game $9.99

Iconic board game Candy Land is on sale for under $10 for Prime Big Deal Days. This board game is great for younger kids, as the age range starts at age three and up and there's no reading required to play. With over 30,000 five-star reviews, it's clear this classic board game is well loved by purchasers.

45% off Amazon Ticket to Ride Board Game - A Cross-Country Train Adventure $29.99

If you're looking for a board game to take you on an adventure, Ticket to Ride may be for you. It's a fast-paced strategy game that has players strategically gathering train cars to claim routes all across the United States. You can play with up to five players, so it's great for a group of friends or family. Get it now for 45% off.

