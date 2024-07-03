Blood left at scene of smash-and-grab robbery in Irvine leads to arrest

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at an Irvine jewelry store last year was arrested Tuesday - and police say blood he left at the scene helped track him down.

The incident happened on July 31, 2023, at Jewels By Alan near Jamboree Road and Michelson Drive. Police say three suspects almost $900,000 worth of jewelry.

Surveillance video captured smash-and-grab thieves armed with hammers burst into an Irvine jewelry store and steal nearly $1 million in merchandise.

"One of the suspects left behind blood on one of the smashed display cases," read a post by Irvine PD on X. "In partnership with the OC Crime Lab, we recently identified Jaylon Amori Strickland."

Strickland, a 21-year-old from Long Beach, was taken into custody Tuesday and investigators say they're "getting closer" to identifying the remaining two suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.