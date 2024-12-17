'Bluey' animated movie from Disney to hit theaters in 2027

What adventures await the young blue heeler pup on the big screen?

The first-ever "Bluey" feature film is in the works.

BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company announced Tuesday that the beloved animated series is getting the movie treatment and is set to hit theaters in 2027 before streaming on Disney+.

Joe Brumm, who created "Bluey," is writing and directing the film.

"I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on 'The Sign' in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that," Brumm said in a statement. "I've always thought 'Bluey' deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together."

"Bluey" is a massively popular Australian animated preschool series which premiered in 2018 and now airs worldwide on Disney+. It has won a Peabody, a BAFTA, an Emmy and multiple Logies.

The series follows a young blue heeler pup named Bluey and all her adventures with her family -- including her dad, Bandit; her mom, Chilli; and her younger sister, Bingo.

