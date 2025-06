'Boardwalk Empire' actor Devin Harjes dies at 41

NEW YORK (KABC) -- "Boardwalk Empire" actor Devin Harjes has died at the age of 41.

Harjes died on Tuesday, May 21, at a New York City hospital.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he died after being diagnosed with cancer this past February.

The Texas-born actor was best known for his role as Jack Dempsey in "Boardwalk Empire."

He also appeared in "Gotham," "Orange Is the New Black," and "Daredevil," among other TV shows.