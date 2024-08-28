WATCH LIVE

Bob's Big Boy statue damaged after driver crashes into hydrant in Downey

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 2:47PM
The Bob's Big Boy statue outside the Downey restaurant will have to be repaired after it was damaged in a wild crash overnight.

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Bob's Big Boy statue outside the Downey restaurant will have to be repaired after it was damaged in a wild crash overnight.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. when a driver slammed into a fire hydrant on Firestone Boulevard near the restaurant.

Video from the scene shows the wreck knocked off a portion of the head off the iconic Bob's Big Boy statue outside the eatery.

The driver was pinned inside the car for a while, but was eventually extracted and taken to the hospital. Nobody else was injured.

It's not clear what caused the single-car crash.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
