Body of missing LA firefighter recovered from Long Beach waters months after initial disappearance

After at least 19 hours of searching for a missing diver off the waters of Long Beach, the effort has turned into a recovery operation.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The body of a missing diver, an off-duty Los Angeles firefighter, was recovered from the waters off Long Beach almost four months after he was initially reported missing, the fire department announced Saturday.

"Firefighter Lees, 29, was a dedicated member of the Los Angeles City Fire Department for six years, serving with distinction at Fire Station 94 B Platoon in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw community," LAFD said in a post on Instagram.

Firefighter Connor Lees was reported missing on Dec. 4, 2024 after four people went out on a boat lobster fishing near the Long Beach port area. Three went into the water for about 45 minutes but only two returned to the boat.

Long Beach first responders were called around 9:45 p.m. to help search for the missing diver. He was last seen in the area near Pier J and 1600 S. Harbor Scenic Way.

After at least 19 hours of searching for Lees, authorities presumed him dead.

His body was recovered on March 28, almost four months since his initial disappearance.

City News Service contributed to this report.