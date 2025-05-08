Bodycam footage released after brother of former 'Housewives' star was shot, killed by police

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Newport Beach Police Department has released body camera footage of a shooting that left the brother of a former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star dead.

Last month, police fatally shot 45-year-old Geoffrey Stirling, the brother of Lydia McLaughlin, who appeared in both Season 8 and Season 12 of the hit reality TV show on Bravo.

Stirling, who was riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident, was shot after a traffic stop on Pacific Coast Highway near Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Police pulled him over after he ran a red light, the video shows.

Stirling then became "uncooperative" during the stop.

In the video, which was posted on the Newport Beach Police Department's YouTube channel, you hear the officer telling Stirling to take a seat.

Stirling replies, "I don't care what you're telling me to do."

The officer continues to ask Stirling to sit down.

"The officer issued multiple commands, instructing Mr. Stirling to sit down, but he failed to comply," said Newport Beach PD Sgt. Steve Oberon in the video.

Oberon said Stirling later struck the officer several times in the head then removed the officer's Taser.

"At one point, Mr. Stirling placed the Taser against the back of the officer's head," said Oberon. "The officer was able to break free, and as Mr. Stirling pointed the Taser at him, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Stirling was taken to a hospital that night, where he was pronounced dead.

"The Newport Beach Police Department remains committed to transparency and accountability in all of its operations," said the department in a statement. "The release of this video is part of our ongoing efforts to keep the community informed and engaged."

Meanwhile, McLaughlin shared that she and her family laid her brother to rest on Monday.

"My heart is broken, and the shock still hasn't settled," she wrote in an Instagram post. "But even in the sorrow, I cling to what I know is true: God is good. He is in control. I am not. My brother is now with my mom, and I hold onto the promise that one day, we'll all be reunited. Until then, I will miss them every single day."