Bodycam footage released after deadly traffic stop shooting in southeast LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Newly released body camera video shows the tense moments before Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man during a traffic stop last month.

WARNING: This video contains graphic images, which may be disturbing to some.

The incident happened the night of March 14 near Imperial Highway and Spring Street.

According to police, 35-year-old Mario Sanchez was swerving in and out of lanes before officers tried to pull him over.

"From behind their vehicle doors, the officers ordered [ Sanchez ] to lower his windows and to place his hands outside his vehicle," said police in a statement.

In the footage, which was posted on LAPD's YouTube channel, you hear an officer telling Sanchez to turn off the car.

"Driver in the red Toyota ... turn off your vehicle ... put all of your windows down," the officer said.

Police said after several verbal orders - both in English and Spanish - Sanchez failed to comply. Instead, he began yelling profanity.

Moments later, Sanchez "removed a dark object" from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, police said. That's when the officers opened fire. According to investigators, the object turned out to be cell phone.

Sanchez was transported to a hospital that night where he later died.

"He got killed for no reason. For what? For having a phone?" said the victim's sister, Evelyn Sanchez, during a recent rally.

Sanchez's family is demanding justice, claiming their loved one was shot 30 times, unprovoked. They're calling on Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman to file criminal charges against the officers.

"It's been terrible in our family ... a tragedy," said Evelyn Sanchez.

Meanwhile, the names of the officers involved in the shooting were released by LAPD last month. They were identified as Southeast Division Police Officer IIs Xiomara Linares Soto-Mayor, Ana Valdez, Stefan Carutasu, and Nico Lima.

The incident remains under investigation.

Chief Jim McDonnell will review the circumstances and share his findings with the civilian police board, which will determine if the officers' actions were justified.