Bodycam video shows deputies shooting man who shot into car carrying child, woman in Castaic

Warning: The video above is graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

Bodycam video shows moments before Castaic deputy-involved shooting Warning: The video above is graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

Bodycam video shows moments before Castaic deputy-involved shooting Warning: The video above is graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

Bodycam video shows moments before Castaic deputy-involved shooting Warning: The video above is graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released body camera footage Friday of a deputy-involved shooting in Castaic that stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

The shooting occurred on October 11 around 12:05 p.m. in the area of the 28000 block of Sloan Canyon Road, less than a mile west of the 5 Freeway.

Warning: The video above is graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station responded to the area after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance. The caller said he heard a man and a woman arguing inside a car.

The audio from that call was also released Friday and at least two gunshots were heard in the distance.

"Yeah, we've got a domestic dispute going on over here off Parker Road in Castaic, just before you get to Sloan Canyon Driver ..." the caller said.

At that moment, the caller is interrupted by a gunshot.

"Oh ... somebody just shot a 38, I think. Somebody needs to get over here ASAP."

When responding deputies arrived, the sheriff's department said 48-year-old Raul Martinez and the woman were standing near the car behind the open driver's side door.

The two appeared to have been involved in a physical altercation, investigators said. The relationship between the two was not disclosed.

According to the sheriff's department, when a deputy got out of his patrol vehicle, Martinez pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the deputy. Bodycam footage shows the deputy drawing his gun and pointing it at Martinez.

Martinez was shot and apparently passed out, according to the video. He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

In the video, you can see a handgun at the woman's feet and a young child in the car right behind the woman. That child was later identified as Martinez's child.

Another portion of the video shows Martinez holding onto the victim with a gun in his hand. The child was not injured.

Investigators later learned that Martinez had fired a gun twice during the altercation, one of the rounds going into the car with his child inside. Martinez has since been charged with assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, child endangerment and other weapon offenses.

The sheriff's department said a loaded semi-automatic 9MM handgun and a loaded .22 caliber revolver were recovered from the scene.

As the sheriff's department conducts its own investigation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is conducting its own independent review.