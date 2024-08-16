Bodycam video shows struggle over Riverside County deputy's gun before fatal shooting

In the video a man struggles with the Riverside County deputy for control of his gun while telling the woman "Kill him. Kill him."

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County Sheriff has released body camera video of a deputy's struggle with two people that ultimately resulted in the fatal shooting of a female suspect.

In the video, the male suspect can be seen waiting for the deputy behind a building and then attacking him. They struggle on the ground and wrestle for control of the deputy's firearm as the man is heard repeatedly telling the woman "Kill him! Kill him! Kill him!" and "Keep fighting!" The woman repeats over and over again "In the name of Jesus I rebuke you!"

The incident happened around 1:10 a.m. on June 11 in Corona.

The department says a deputy assigned to the Lake Matthews Sheriff's Station saw a man and woman "displaying unusual behavior" and stopped to talk to them. They took off running and he gave chase on foot.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the two turn the corner at a building and then wait along the wall. When the deputy reaches them, the man lunges at him and they begin to struggle.

The man is heard in the deputy's bodycam video repeatedly telling the woman "Kill him. Kill him" and "it's the devil kill him."

The woman can be heard saying over and over again: "In the name of Jesus I rebuke you" as she tries to intervene and kicks the deputy multiple times.

The man can also be heard telling the woman "Get the gun, get the gun."

At one point the deputy and the male suspect are struggling over the service weapon in the deputy's hand.

The deputy can be heard saying "Get him. He's stealing my gun."

The struggle continued even after the woman was shot. Eventually some good Samaritans arrived and helped the deputy get control of the male suspect.

"I want to express my gratitude to the brave Samaritans who stepped in to assist our deputy," Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco said. "Their selfless act made a significant difference in the outcome of this incident."

The woman was given medical attention and brought to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The man was later identified as Eric John Nourani, 32, of San Diego. He was arrested and booked for murder, attempted murder of a peace officer, mayhem and resisting an officer with violence

The woman was identified as Jennifer Rose Dobbins, 30, of Imperial Beach.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, per standard department policy.

The state Department of Justice is involved in the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting per state law.

The full video released by the Riverside County Sheriff can be viewed here on YouTube.