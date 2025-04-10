12-year-old boy shot in the head during gun fight between 2 men at Ontario park, police say

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head at a park in Ontario, and two suspects have been arrested.

The incident happened Friday at Veterans Memorial Park as the boy was leaving an after-school program, according to the Ontario Police Department.

That's when two men got into a verbal altercation in the parking lot. Both of them pulled out guns and exchanged gunfire, striking the victim who was sitting in the backseat of his family's vehicle nearby.

The boy was taken to a local trauma center and underwent emergency surgery. He was then taken to a children's trauma center for further treatment.

The suspects were identified as Damian Marquis Berry, 25, of Victorville, and Anthony Dionte Erwing, 35, of Los Angeles. They were both arrested shortly after the shooting.

Authorities say they both have long criminal histories. Berry was out on supervised released and Erwing was out on probation.

Anybody with information about the shooting is urged to contact detectives at (909) 408-1632 or (909) 986-6711.