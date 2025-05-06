DUI suspect's license was suspended at time of crash that killed teen tennis star, report says

Braun Levi was hit and killed in Manhattan Beach early Sunday morning while walking with a friend, according to police. His family was one of the many who lost their home in the Palisades Fire.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect involved in a crash that killed Loyola High School tennis star Braun Levi in Manhattan Beach was driving with a suspended license at the time of the fatal crash, the Los Angeles Time reported.

Jenia Resha Belt, 33, was arrested at the scene, according to Manhattan Beach police.

Belt was driving on a suspended license from a previous drunk driving arrest, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing public records.

According to investigators, the high school senior was walking with a friend down Sepulveda Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday, when he was hit by a vehicle.

Belt is now facing possible DUI and murder charges. She's being held without bail.

The news of the teen's death spread quickly.

"I was at a tennis tournament, and it just didn't feel real," said Kiran Spurling, a Loyola High freshman who played tennis with Levi.

The Levi family issued a heartfelt statement Monday, saying his legacy and joy will always be remembered.

"After losing Braun, there will forever be an emptiness in our hearts - we are choosing to celebrate the extraordinary 19 years we were lucky enough to share with him. Braun lived with a spirit few ever do - always smiling, endlessly curious, and with a hint of mischief. While he was known for his talent on the tennis court and his academic achievements, what made us the most proud was the way he treated others - with kindness, respect, and a light that shined in every room he entered. Trust us, there was never a dull moment with Braun. His will be missed deeply - and remembered always. His legacy of joy and generosity will live on in everyone who knew and loved him. Our lives and hearts will never be the same. LLB"

Levi was a nationally-ranked tennis star at Loyola High School in L.A. and had just won his fourth consecutive tennis league championship last week. The student athlete planned to continue his tennis career on the court at the University of Virginia.

"I played doubles with him one time and he really was a great, not just tennis wise, but was a great teammate," said Spurling. "He would, like, cheer me up, even if I made a bad shot."

Just a couple months ago, the Levi family lost their home in the Palisades Fire.

Father John Quinn of Loyola High said Levi took that tragedy and turned it into a way to help others.

"Just a very moving experience to see Braun take his senior project from being outside Loyola to turning it inside to help students, to help others, who were in that same situation of having lost everything they owned," said Quinn.

On Sunday night, Levi's tight-knit school community packed a tear-filled prayer vigil on campus.

The group said they're finding strength in each other.

"Braun was a friend and an inspiration to me," said Loyola High Assistant Principal Paul Jordan. "He was a friend to all who knew him, and we are all better for having known him. Braun loved his family, he loved Loyola, he loved his Palisades community, and he loved all of you, his fellow Cubs."

Levi is survived by his parents and older sister.

"May Braun's belief, valuing the joy of everyday, and his desire to love all people, inspire all of us to live each day to the fullest. We pray to the Lord," a friend said at the vigil.