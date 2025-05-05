High school tennis star killed by suspected drunk driver in Manhattan Beach, police say

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A community is mourning after a Loyola High School tennis star was run down by an alleged drunk driver in Manhattan Beach.

Friends and loved ones are coming to grips with the death of 18-year-old Braun Levi, who was one month away from graduation.

Manhattan Beach police said he was walking with a friend down Sepulveda Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday, when he was struck.

The driver, 33-year-old Jenia Belt, is now facing possible DUI and murder charges.

On Sunday night, Levi's tight-knit school community packed a tear-filled prayer vigil on campus.

The groups says they're finding strength in each other, and are now wondering how they will move forward without their friend.

"Braun was a friend and an inspiration to me. He was a friend to all who knew him, and we are all better for having known him," Asst. Principal Paul Jordan said. "Braun loved his family, he loved Loyola, he loved his Palisades community, and he loved all of you, his fellow Cubs."

Levi is survived by his parents and older sister.

His tragic death came just weeks after he was ranked nationally in tennis and days after yet another victory on the court.

"May Braun's belief, valuing the joy of everyday, and his desire to love all people, inspire all of us to live each day to the fullest. We pray to the Lord," a friend said at the vigil.

The L.A. Times is reporting that Levi and his family recently lost their home in the Palisades Fire.

Belt is being held without bail.