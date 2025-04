Brazen thief grabs stack of mail near Inglewood home, video shows

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A couple in Inglewood is on edge after a brazen thief was caught on camera stealing mail near the front door of their home.

The incident happened Saturday morning. Doorbell video shows the man pulling a big stack from the mailbox before walking away.

The homeowner said she and her partner were on vacation for a couple of weeks and recently returned.

They filed a police report and say they wanted to share the footage to alert the community.