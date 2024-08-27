String of brazen burglaries has some LA homeowners taking extra security steps

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A string of burglaries in one Los Angeles community is prompting homeowners to take matters into their own hands.

Not only are they beefing up basic security measures like alarms and cameras but they've banded together to hire a security guard to watch over the neighborhood.

In one brazen daytime break-in, the thieves are seen on camera opening the gate to a Pacific Palisades home and leaving with stuffed pillow cases.

"They jumped the fence, and they came into all the bedrooms, ransacked the place completely," said resident Justin B. "Took out everything in the drawers, took a bunch of watches, a few different shoes."

An alarm went off but police didn't show up until an hour later.

Burglaries in that neighborhood have gotten so out-of-control that residents have come to together to hire private security.

"Now there's been way less burglaries," Justin said. "But it affected about like five to 10 different houses in the area. It's really sad that we have to hire a security guard to come in and protect us."

The owner of one local security firm says business has been booming recently.

"It's not enough to have an alarm system," said Scott Wagenseller, CEO of Gates Security. "It's not enough to have camera systems, and it's not enough to simply think that your house is being monitored. You need to have somebody who's present - and more than just one."

Gates Security services the Westside and Wagenseller says the costs pay for peace of mind.

"Yes it's expensive, but it's a value-added prospect," he said.

But homeowners would also like to see the city do more on its end. Mayor Karen Bass was expected to have a Zoom meeting with Brentwood homeowners to discuss the burglaries.

"We feel like our safety is at risk every single day and we're scared," Justin said. "We're happy we have patrol but we feel like there needs to be way more police and enforcement around here."

