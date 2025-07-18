Brentwood man charged with impersonating firefighter amid LA wildfires, pointing laser at aircraft

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of impersonating a firefighter and pointing a laser at multiple aircraft is now being charged with 28 criminal counts.

One of those incidents involved our own AIR7 helicopter.

Prosecutors said 46-year-old Steve Farzam pointed a dangerous blue laser on the night of Feb. 21 at not only AIR7, but at law enforcement and commercial aircraft too.

Farzam was arrested Wednesday after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home on Rockingham Avenue, near Sunset Boulevard.

Inside the property investigators found an older model fire truck that had burn marks on the top. The fire truck was towed away and its state license plate was removed.

ABC7's Chris Christi is named as a victim in the criminal complaint since he was in AIR7 the night Farzam allegedly pointed the laser at the station's helicopter.

Prosecutors in court talked about video shot by AIR7 that they say showed the car Farzam was driving that night.

