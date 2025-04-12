Brentwood students get special Disney surprise at school after Palisades fire

Brentwood, Calif. (KABC) -- Students impacted by the wildfires in the Pacific Palisades saw their playground turned into a Disney "wonderland." It was a special event to bring some extra happiness during a tough time in their young lives.

The children of Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet and Palisades Charter Elementary are thrilled to be part of a Disney "Field Day" featuring lots of favorite Disney characters and plenty of activities.

The event...part of our parent company's continuing commitment to bring some extra joy to kids and families hit by the recent wildfires.

Palisades Charter was largely destroyed by the disaster...so the students, faculty and staff now have a temporary home on the same campus as the Brentwood school.

And this special moment is not only fun...it's healing.

"It's all about joy, magic. It's about bringing comfort to kids whose lives have been so, so uprooted," said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

"We're still pretty broken but this is so amazing. These are the moments that heal us," said Juliet Heman. "All I want is for this community to come together and find a bright light in this moment of such difficulty."

The kids were excited to talk about their day.

"This is one of the funnest things that's ever happened at this school," said Greyson Johnson.

"We got autographs signed by everyone who came and we got a Mickey Mouse," said Georgie Richards.

"I was really happy and I saw some characters that I saw before back at Disneyland and they remembered me," said Chance Cohen.

"I got to color things, play games and meet Disney characters," said Eden Faynsod.

"I got a high five Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse," said Ryder Richards.

This Disney Field Day is helping to create happy, new memories for some students who've sure been through a lot.