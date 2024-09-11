Mountain High Resort survives after Bridge Fire destroys homes in Wrightwood

Bridge Fire update: Despite the massive fire that burned through Wrightwood, the Mountain High Resort says it survived with little to no damage.

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Despite a massive wildfire that burned through the Wrightwood area overnight, the Mountain High Resort says it survived with little to no damage.

Video from live cameras stationed at the resort showed the raging flames burning dangerously close to the property. At one point, those cameras stopped working.

In a post on X Wednesday, the resort said its main lifts and buildings emerged mostly unscathed.

The resort thanked all the firefighters and expressed their concern for the Wrightwood community, which remained under mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday.

The community was hit hard by the Bridge Fire, which has burned over 47,000 acres. Officials said 13 homes were destroyed in the Wrightwood area.