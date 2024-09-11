Bridge Fire grows to nearly 48,000 acres after destroying homes; sweeping evac orders in place

The Mount Baldy and Wrightwood communities are under mandatory evacuation orders.
ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- The Bridge Fire in the Angeles National Forest exploded to 47,904 acres Wednesday, after the flames destroyed several homes and threatened even more in communities like Wrightwood and Mount Baldy.
The wildfire started in the San Gabriel Canyon area Sunday afternoon near East Fork and Glendora Mountain roads. The blaze continued grow in size amid scorching temperatures, but it remained at 0% containment.
By Wednesday morning, it had spread north and northeast toward Wrightwood and Pinion Hills, prompting new evacuation orders and forcing residents to flee their homes.
One evacuee told Eyewitness News he has never seen anything like it.
"I've never seen this before, ever. There's a possibility we might lose everything there," said John Haskell of Wrightwood. "But our family is safe. Hopefully everyone gets out and no one gets hurt.... I've been through a lot of them. Nothing like this."
Firefighters confirmed at least a few homes burned, but no official count has been released.
Looking ahead, there's a possibility winds could shift back to the west, which could create issues at higher elevations.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for the East Fork communities of Camp Williams and River Community. An evacuation order was also issued for all residents north of San Antonio Dam up to the Mount Baldy Resort. Below is the full list of evacuation orders.
An evacuation warning was issued Tuesday night for northern Claremont as a precaution as the southeast portion of the Bridge Fire continues to burn, the city of Claremont announced.
"We urge everyone who's under an evacuation order to leave now," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.
An evacuation center was established at the Jesse Turner Center in Fontana and the Hacienda Heights Community Center. Below is the full list.
East Fork Road at Highway 39 was closed along with Glendora Mountain and Glendora Ridge roads. The California Highway Patrol also closed Highway 39 at the mouth of the canyon due to vehicle congestion. Mount Baldy Road was also closed at Shinn Road.
Forest visitors were being evacuated from the area, the Angeles National Forest announced on social media.
"The safety of our community members is our number one priority, and we will continue to assist residents in any way that we can. We encourage all residents in the affected areas who have been given an order to evacuate to please listen to the orders. If we're asking you to evacuate, there is no property worth risking your life for," L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said.
Below is a list of closures:
Air quality in the San Gabriel Valley and the Inland Empire, due to the Bridge Fire and the nearby Line Fire, was labeled as "unhealthy." Residents were urged to stay indoors or wear a mask when outdoors.
High winds and low humidity are aiding the spread of the fire, Cal Fire said. Firefighters are also hoping the upcoming cooler weather will slow the fire enough for them to gain the upper hand.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.