Brothers behind Naan Café say Redlands community helps their beloved restaurant thrive

Brothers Gayatri and Netra Kattel founded Naan Café in 2012. The restaurant stayed open through the pandemic thanks to community support.

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a story of delicious success for two brothers in Redlands. After immigrating to the U.S., they opened up a restaurant to bring the flavors of India to Southern California.

Naan Café is located in the Citrus Village Shopping Center off East Redlands Boulevard and East Palm Avenue. The restaurant features the rich and vibrant flavors of authentic Indian cuisine.

Brothers Gayatri and Netra Kattel founded Naan Café in 2012, just two years after immigrating to the U.S.

"A very peaceful community and the people are always supporting us," Gayatri said.

The brothers say unlike traditional Indian restaurants, they will get you in and out the door in record time. You can expect quick service, low priced combo plates and big flavors that are sure to satisfy.

One of Chef Druba's best sellers is the deliciously creamy butter chicken, and the menu goes on and on and on - samosas, vegetable platters, chicken biryani and of course - the naan! You can choose from traditional or garlic.

"During COVD, I saw a lot of restaurants shutting down, but this one, we stayed open. I think because of the community, they love us," said Saugat Kattel, who works at the restaurant.

The restaurant offers generous discounts to local first responders. Naan Café is a beloved by locals and it's a highly regarded restaurant in the Redlands community.

Naan Café is open every day, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. This family recently opened a second location in Fontana.

