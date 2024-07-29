Aguanga brush fire grows to 1,000 acres, triggering evacs in Riverside County

AGUANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire that broke out Monday in Riverside County quickly grew to nearly 1,000 acres, triggering evacuation orders in some communities.

The Nixon Fire was first reported in Aguanga around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Richard Nixon Boulevard and Tule Valley Road. It was initially measured at just five acres, but spread rapidly amid warm temperatures and dry brush. By 5 p.m. it was estimated at 1,000 acres with 0% containment.

An evacuation area was established, described as: north of Spanish Spur Trail, west of Trailmaster Drive, east of Barbara Trail and south of Highway 371.

An evacuation center was established at Temecula Valley High School, 31555 Rancho Vista Road, Temecula. Animal services are also available at the site.

A map of the evacuation area divided into two zones can be found here and here.

Additional updates can be followed on the CalFire/Riverside County X page here.

