Brush fires breaks out along 14 Fwy in Santa Clarita amid intense SoCal heat wave

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three small brush fires broke out along the 14 Freeway in the Santa Clarita area Wednesday amid a heat wave that's expected to keep its grip on Southern California through the week.

The fires started along the northbound freeway lanes near the Newhall, Placerita Canyon and Soledad Canyon roads, according to the Angeles National Forest.

AIR7 was overhead as crews worked to contain the flames in three separate spots in relatively close proximity to each other.

The fires sent plumes of smoke into the air, but firefighters made quick progress suppressing the flames. About 10 acres were burned in total.

No structures were threatened, but drivers were warned to be careful traveling through the area.

The cause of the fires wasn't immediately known, but the extreme temperatures across the area raised concerns about the risk of rapid-moving fires.