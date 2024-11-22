'Cake Toppers' and 'Cookie, Cupcake, Cake' are both streaming now

Buddy Valastro hosts two new baking competitions, streaming now on Hulu

"Cake Toppers" and "Cookie, Cupcake, Cake" are both streaming now on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- With the holidays around the corner and the weather cooling off, it only feels right to cozy up and watch a baking show.

In Hulu's two new series "Cake Toppers" and "Cookie, Cupcake, Cake," baker and reality TV star Buddy Valastro is back as a host and baking expert.

In "Cake Toppers," the country's top bakers compete in two rounds. "In the first round, they'll have to create a towering, moving, or otherwise 'how did they do that!' cake masterpiece showcasing their design skills. In the second round, they'll swap their crazy cake creations and be asked to level up their opponent's cake. It's a game of artistry, strategy, and spectacular cake engineering."

You can watch the "Cake Toppers" trailer here.

In "Cookie, Cupcake, Cake" Buddy Valastro and Samantha Seneviratne host the "high-stakes baking competition where pro baker duos tackle sweet challenges. Each round ups the ante with bigger, bolder creations as teams race against the clock and each other to master cookies, cupcakes, and cakes. With each new theme, they'll push the limits in flavor, detail, and jaw-dropping design."

You can watch the "Cookie, Cupcake, Cake" trailer here.

Both 10-episode first seasons are available to stream now on Hulu!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.